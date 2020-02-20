Should Malaysia ban Chinese nationals amid Covid-19 scare? DPM’s call, says health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the launch of the mental wellness programme at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur February 20, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Cabinet discussed the possibility of imposing a temporary ban on all citizens from China from entering Malaysia as the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed today.

However, he said any decision would be announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency.

“We always consider and make assessments based on facts

“She will announce it if and when it is necessary,” Dzulkefly told reporters after officiating a mental wellness programme at Universiti Malaya here.

He said the Cabinet meeting yesterday discussed all possibilities, including barring Chinese nationals from entering Malaysia for at least a month.

Several countries have taken steps to limit or outright prohibit Chinese citizens over fears of the Covid-19 outbreak worsening.

These include Australia, which today announced an extension of a three-week ban for another week until February 29.

The Philippines similarly issued a ban on Chinese nationals on February 2, which it later extended to cover both Macau and Taiwan.

However Manila later backed down and removed Taiwan from the list when Taipei threatened to remove its visa waiver on Filipinos, many of whom are guest workers on the island state.