Shell offering zero-fee Touch ‘n Go top-up at stations on NSE, NKVE, ELITE, ECE

Shell is forgoing the usual 50 sen Touch ‘n Go top-up charge across all stations on the NSE, NKVE, ELITE and ECE. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Now there are more places for you to reload your physical Touch ‘n Go card with no extra charge as Shell is waiving the 50 sen reload fee at all stations along PLUS Expressway (NKVE and ELITE) as well as East-Coast Expressway (ECE). Prior to this, Shell has started offering zero-fee TNG card reloads at all stations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) since mid-January 2020.

According to Shell, it understands the challenges faced by Malaysians especially when it comes to the rising cost of living. To help Malaysians save more and to get more out of their journeys, its is forgoing the usual 50 sen Touch ‘n Go top-up charge across all stations on the NSE, NKVE, ELITE and ECE.

There are currently 66 Shell Stations in Malaysia that offer zero-fee for TNG card reloads. You can get the full list of participating Shell Stations here.

In case you missed it, Shell will be signing a memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) with Touch ‘n Go which that enable RFID payments for petrol purchases. This will allow users to pay for petrol without any interaction with their smartphone or point-of-sale system. This RFID refuelling is expected to be introduced in Q4 2020.

For those who haven't get their TNG RFID tags yet, Touch 'n Go is offering 10,000 tags for free at selected Shell stations. You can learn more here.