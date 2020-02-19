Indian High Commission’s new office to start operations next Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur will be moving to its new office at Level 1 of Wisma HRIH Lotus at Jalan Pahang in Setapak, here, starting Feb 24 (Monday), the High Commission said today.

The office is currently located at Level 28 of Menara 1 Mont Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

“All public services being offered at the High Commission i.e. passport, visa, OCI (Overseas Citizen of India), Consular, etc will remain closed on 20 and 21 Feb 2020. Office would be functional from the new location effective from February 24, 2020,” it said.

The statement said for labour-related assistance, the Indian Workers Resource Centre at Level 20 of Menara 1 Mont Kiara will continue to operate until further notice.

“Inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted,” it added. — Bernama



