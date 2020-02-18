Two charged with reckless driving that caused toddler to be flung out of car on highway

Nabil Hariz Jefridin (left) is led to the Magistrate’s Court in Rembau February 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

REMBAU, Feb 18 — Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with driving in reckless or dangerous manner that resulted in a two-year-old boy to sustain injuries after being thrown out of a moving vehicle earlier this month.

The two — Nabil Hariz Jefridin, 23 and B. Thayalan, 20 — claimed trial after the charge was read out to them separately by a court interpreter before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

According to the charge sheet, the two were allegedly driving in dangerous manner along the North-South Expressway near Senawang at 3.21pm on February 10.

The charge was framed under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of up to RM15,000, upon conviction.

On February 10, the two men were allegedly involved in dangerous driving with one of them hitting a family-owned vehicle that resulted in a toddler sustained injuries after being thrown out of the car.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar offered both accused a RM7,000 bail each while counsel Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil representing Nabil Hariz appealed for lower amount on the grounds that his client was a university student and had no income.

Thayalan, who was not represented by a lawyer, also appealed for a lower bail.

The court allowed both accused a RM4,000 bail in one surety each and set March 17 for mention.

Both men paid the bails. — Bernama