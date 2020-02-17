Penang City Council to convert two-way Lorong Air Terjun to one-way street

File picture of George Town in Penang. MBPP will be turning a portion of Lorong Air Terjun into a one-way street from 10am on February 20. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will be turning a portion of Lorong Air Terjun into a one-way street from 10am on February 20.

In a statement recently it said two-way traffic flow will be converted to one-way from Jalan Gottlieb to the Estet Mount Erskine junction on a trial basis for no less than three months.

“The reason for the one-way traffic system is to reduce congestion, conflict and disruption, as well as to smooth traffic flow,” the statement said.

For enquiries or to provide feedback, call MBPP at (04) 259 2202/2227. — Bernama