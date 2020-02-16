Rais Yatim retains Jelebu Bersatu division chief post

Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim has been announced as Jelebu division chief for the 2020 session. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Feb 16 — Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim has been announced as Jelebu division chief for the 2020 session.

State party election committee chairman Datuk Zakaria Md Yusof said Rais retained his post as Jelebu division chief in the party election after defeating his opponent, businessman Datuk Amran Sameon.

Zakaria also said that the meetings and election process of 28 branches of Bersatu in Jelebu, which took place yesterday, went smoothly.

Negri Sembilan Bersatu has eight divisions, namely Jelebu, Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Port Dickson, Tampin, Rasah, Seremban and Rembau will hold the election process in stages, starting in Jelebu, to be followed by Port Dickson and Tampin.

The ongoing Bersatu branch-level meetings and elections, which began yesterday, will continue until March 29.

Negri Sembilan Bersatu deputy chairman Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith has also announced that he would defend the Kuala Pilah division chief post. — Bernama