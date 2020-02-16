PM: Role of family, school, community should continue to be strengthened

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali recite the doa shortly after arriving at Terminal Two of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport today. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the role of the family, school and the community should continue to be strengthened by instilling noble values and fostering a national culture, especially among the younger generation, in pursuit of making Malaysia a developed nation.

“This is in line with Islam as the addin (way of life) . Every move, act and action we make is subjected to our religious values.

“Therefore, we should not follow the act or do things that are against (the teachings of ) the Quran and the (authentic) hadis that will lead to destruction, subsequently preventing us from from achieving success and progress,” he said.

The prime Minister said this in his speech when opening the 63rd national-level Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here tonight.

A total of 28 Quran reciters are taking part in the competition, to be held until Friday.

Dr Mahathir said the government, while determined to make Malaysia a developed nation, is aware of doubts on the country’s future direction.

“Some are worried that when the country developed, we will be losing the feeling of penance and will push aside the values and teachings of Islam, but, obviously, the progress and prosperity that we achieve are entwined as we celebrate the diversity of races and religions in the country.

“Islam is growing rapidly and has become a catalyst for progress. This balance is achieved and maintained if we hold on and go through our daily lives by adhering to the Islamic principle of addin, a way of life,” he added.

In line with that philosophy, Dr Mahathir said on Oct 25 last year, the government agreed that the “RAHMAH” approach will be used as the foundation for the Malaysian model of Islamic administration based on Maqasid Syariah and ‘Rahmatan Lil ’Alamin ‘which is universal, inclusive and transparent and in tandem with the customs and culture of Malaysians themselves.

RAHMAH stands for six qualities: amicable (ramah), peaceful (aman), harmonious (harmoni), genial (mesra), universal (alami) and respectful (hormat).

The government believes that this policy can give a positive impact on the people and the country in enhancing the social well-being, prosperity and unity of the multiracial and religious community in the country, he said, adding that the policy was also in tandem with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

The prime minister also touched on the industrial revolution 4.0 and expressed the need for the people to be prepared to face the challenges.

” We must be more innovative, creative and continue to empower ourselves with knowledge, high skills, competitiveness and self-identity, in developing Malaysia according to our own mould.

“This is our country. We are the one ones who will determine our destiny. No one else can shape our future, except ourselves, with Allah’s permission, “ he said.

Dr Mahathir said the country also needed people who are matured, knowledgeable, hard working and place importance on unity and called for them to together continue to build a more prosperous country and make Malaysia more competitive, clean and with integrity. — Bernama