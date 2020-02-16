Kedah Bersatu to elect eight division chiefs starting Thursday

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Feb 16 — Eight out of 15 divisions of the Kedah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be holding meetings to elect their leaders including the division chiefs starting this Thursday until March 29.

Kedah Bersatu secretary Datuk A. Aziz Mahamod said the eight divisions were Pokok Sena, Jerai, Baling, Kuala Kedah, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Padang Terap and Padang Serai.

He said the first meeting held yesterday in Sik saw Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan retaining his post as division chief.

Six other division chief posts were uncontested namely Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Langkawi Division chief; Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (Jerlun); Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu); Datuk Mohamad Nuhairi Rahmat (Alor Setar); Abdul Razak Khamis (Pendang) and Datuk Azimi Daim (Kulim/Bandar Baharu).

“A total of 28 candidates are eligible to contest for the eight division chief posts. Merbok and Kuala Kedah will see a five-cornered contest,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama