Discussions on proposed UMT-Unisza merger still ongoing, says vice-chancellor

KUALA NERUS, Feb 16 — The proposed merger of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin is still being discussed, UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar said.

She said several matters would have to be looked into and considered before any decision could be made.

“We need more consultation sessions to weigh the costs and benefits which will take time. Furthermore Tun (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has said that further discussions (on the merger) are needed,” she said after a staff and student assembly at UMT here today.

She said the meeting with Dr Mahathir took place at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya on Thursday (February 13).

In another development, Nor Aieni, who was asked to go on leave from Dec 30 last year, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Education for giving her the opportunity to continue as UMT vice-chancellor until April 12, as signed in her original contract agreement.

UMT in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Office on Friday (Feb 14) stated that Dr Mahathir as acting Education Minister had agreed to allow Nor Aieni to resume her duties to see to the smooth running of the university. — Bernama