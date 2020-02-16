Covid-19: Significant drop in fake news following quick action by govt

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said quick action by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in collaboration with the police has succeeded in reducing the spread of fake news related to Covid-19. — Bernama pic

MARANG, Feb 16 — Quick action by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has succeeded in reducing the spread of fake news related to Covid-19.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said to date, at least 12 individuals have been charged for the offence nationwide.

“At first, when the warning was issued, we saw there were still people who thought the warning had no effect, but after 12 individuals had been charged, then only they realised what the consequences were (for spreading fake news).

“Currently, the number (fake news) has significantly reduced and everyone is cautious, which is a positive sign,” he told reporters after visiting the Pasar Binjai Rendah here in conjunction with the ‘Info on Wheels’ (IOW) programme today.

Cases of fake news dissemination are being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In the meantime, he said the implementation of the IOW programme by the Information Department across the country received a very positive feedback from the people as they could well understand all the initiatives provided by the government.

“So far, many have said the programme is good and hope it will continue to be implemented in the future as they can meet face-to-face with the implementing agency.

“Among the feedback that we have received is that the people want the use of e-cash to be broadened and some have suggested that the conditions for I-Suri be relaxed so that more people can enjoy the benefits,” he said.

The IOW programme, which started on Jan 23 to date has been held at 4,162 locations nationwide that were frequented by people by providing full information about several government initiatives for the people like the Cost of Living allowance, I-Suri, Peka B40, MySalam, Covid-19 and e-cash. — Bernama