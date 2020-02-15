Taman Desa condo slab collapse not due to landslide, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad says yesterday’s slab collapse at The Address was likely the result of structural failure. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad has clarified that yesterday’s slab collapse at The Address, a condominium project in Taman Desa, was not caused by landslide.

Khalid said the incident was likely the result of structural failure.

“It was not a landslide. The structure collapsed from the sixth to first floor. From the preliminary reports we have received, there is a huge possibility that the collapse could have been caused by the structure which was not strong enough,” Khalid told reporters at the Seri Perak people's housing project in Sentul today.

It was reported yesterday that part of The Address condominium, which is currently under construction, had collapsed at about 3.30pm during a heavy downpour.

Those living in the vicinity of the project alerted the authorities after hearing a loud crash.

Khalid said, however, the cause of the collapse would only be confirmed after investigations are carried out by appointed civil consultants by the project contractor, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“It could have been that the foundation of the building or the columns were not strong enough, it needs investigation.

A general view of the partially collapsed condominium project in Taman Desa February 14, 2020.

“For now, a stop-work order has been enforced. No construction work will be done on site. Only those who are investigating the case will be allowed on site,” said Khalid.

He added that the parties involved in building the condominium would have followed design plans approved by DBKL.

“There is not such a thing as the contractor wanting to cut corners. There is no shortcut, nobody gains from such cases,” he said.

Khalid also explained that yesterday’s incident was an isolated case and not related to a previous one at the same site that was categorised as a safety issue.

On January 23, 2018, a crane toppled onto its side during construction and caused damage to an adjoining property, Tiara Faber Condominium.

The Address, a 202-unit, low-density residential project on a rise next to a public school, began construction at the end of 2017.

It has faced considerable resistance from Taman Desa residents who complained of noise pollution and of the developer ignoring construction conditions set by the DBKL.