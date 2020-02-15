Taman Desa condo collapse: One Bangladeshi discharged, one still in HKL

Aerial view of the slab collapse at The Address condominium project in Taman Desa February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — One of two Bangladeshi construction workers who had been rescued from a collapsed portion of a partially-built condominium in Taman Desa here has been discharged from Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the other worker, also a Bangladeshi man, was still receiving medical treatment at the same hospital, The Star reported today.

“There were no lives lost during the incident on Friday,” he was quoted saying.

The extent of both men’s injuries and their condition were not made known.

According to news reports yesterday, the first Bangladeshi worker to be extricated at about 5.15pm was aged 37 and was rushed to the hospital’s “Red Zone” for critical injuries while his colleague and countryman was 26 years old and pulled out from underneath the rubber some five hours later at 9.40pm.

Mazlan said total of 159 workers, including the two Bangladeshi men, had been on the construction site of The Address when the incident happened at about 3.30pm yesterday.

He advised the public against spreading unverified news on the incident and for those with information to contact the KL Police at its hotline: 03-21159999 or the nearest police station.

In yesterday’s incident, a concrete portion of the condominium’s swimming pool gave way, pulling down six floors of construction and trapping two workers underneath.

The project, called The Address, is a 202-unit, low-density residential project on a rise next to a public school and began construction at the end of 2017.

It has faced considerable resistance from Taman Desa residents who complained of noise pollution and of the developer ignoring construction conditions set by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

A stop-work order was issued immediately, followed by a suspension of the developer Maxim Holding’s advertising permit and developer licence pending investigations by the authorities, which is expected to take a month.