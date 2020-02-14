Jakoa to meet on Monday to resolve overlapping land issue in Sepang, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P Waytha Moorthy said the ministry has taken note of the issue and action is being taken. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) will hold a central management meeting on Monday (February 17) to resolve the land overlapping issue involving the community at Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve in Sepang, Selangor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P Waytha Moorthy said the ministry has taken note of the issue and action is being taken.

“Jakoa has already applied for the area (Orang Asli settlement) to be gazetted in Sept 20, 2017, however due to technicalities, a more detailed study was required and we are still waiting for the state government’s decision,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the area involved was identified as the roaming area for Orang Asli of four settlements namely the Bukit Kecil, Bukit Cheeding, Busut Baru and Pulau Kempas settlements with a total population of 1,049. ― Bernama