Domestic Trade Ministry raids disinfectant solution manufacturer over alleged price hike

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― The Domestic Trade, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) raided a disinfectant solution manufacturer in Kajang near here for allegedly increasing its product price.

Putrajaya KPDNHEP Enforcement Division deputy director Azman Adam said the raid was conducted following complaints from the public over the increase in the price of the disinfectant solution which was sold online.

He said checks on the company's website found that the price of a pack of five-litre disinfectant solution was sold at RM118 compared to RM112 two weeks ago.

“Based on a check conducted yesterday, the price has doubled to RMRM228,” he said in a statement here last night.

Azman said in the raid, 37 packs of five-litre disinfectant solution worth RM8,436 were also seized.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act as well as the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. ― Bernama