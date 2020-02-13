Firemen come to Sibu woman’s rescue after thigh impaled by iron spikes

Firemen rescue the woman whose left thigh was impaled by two iron spikes attached to the front gates of her family’s house on February 13, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Sibu Fire Dept

SIBU, Feb 13 ― Fire-fighters were called to saw off two iron spikes which impaled the left thigh of a 72-year-old woman at a housing estate here this morning.

The incident happened when Wa Ai Hua attempted to climb the gates outside her house at Lorong Indah Borat here about 10.30am, a spokesman of the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department said.

“In her attempt to climb over the gates, she slipped and the sharp iron spikes pierced her thigh,” he said.

He said Wa’s neighbour called for the firemen to come and help bring the woman down.

“After sawing off the two spikes with special tools, we brought her down,” he said.

A medical team arrived to send the woman to the Sibu General Hospital for treatment.

According to one of the woman’s children, their mother can often be found wandering about and could not return home due to her poor memory.

“That is why they always padlocked the gates to prevent her from going out,” the spokesman explained.