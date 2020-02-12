Toddler miraculously survives after being flung out of car during crash near Senawang

A toddler was thrown out of the vehicle he was in due to the impact of the collision with another car which was driven dangerously. ― Picture via Facebook/Bernama

SEREMBAN, Feb 12 ― A two-year-old boy miraculously survived after he was flung out of a vehicle he was travelling in with his family in a road crash involving another vehicle on the southbound North-South Expressway near Senawang, yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said the toddler sustained injuries in his forearms and head, and is currently being treated at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

He said in the 3.21pm incident, the boy was thrown out of the vehicle he was in due to the impact of the collision with another car which was driven dangerously.

“In the crash, the suspect who was driving a Perodua Myvi on the left lane drew up alongside a Honda Jazz on the right lane before it returned to the left lane.

“He tried to change lane once again but collided with a Honda Civic, causing the Civic to lose control and ram into the road divider before crashing into the rear end of the Myvi,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A video clip on the crash went viral today.

Ibrahim said police had arrested the Myvi driver and the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama