SD to keep Dr M as PM? I haven’t been informed, Anwar says

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Regional Conference on Peaceful Co-existence in Shah Alam February 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied today knowledge about a purported bipartisan statutory declaration (SD) to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to see out the latter’s term as prime minister.



The PKR president in a quick response said he has yet to be informed about the purported move to block him from becoming the next prime minister before the next general election, as reported by Sarawak Report.

“I have not been officially informed,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Regional Conference on Peaceful Coexistence held at the Grand Bluewave Hotel here.

Yesterday, the Sarawak Report said it had learned from reliable sources that the “usual suspects” have been rounding up their networks of MPs in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the election.

It also said that MPs loyal to Umno, PAS, Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali have been pressured to fly in from all corners to Kuala Lumpur to sign a so-called statutory declaration to support the stay of Dr Mahathir until the next election, in a direct defiance of the Pakatan Harapan coalition pact to transfer power to Anwar.



However, according to the Sarawak Report, it is unclear how the statutory declaration will be used, apart from rumours that if sufficient numbers of signatures are obtained the organisers intend to march themselves to the palace to attempt to get the Yang di-Pertuan gong to acquiesce.

Commenting on a related matter, Anwar said the leaders of Pakatan Harapan are intact, despite efforts by the Opposition bloc to cause disarray within the coalition.

The Port Dickson MP was responding to PAS' intention to table a motion of confidence in support of Dr Mahathir's leadership.

The tabling of a motion for this vote of confidence was decided unanimously by PAS central leadership council during its monthly meeting on February 8.

“This is PAS' gimmick. They went through the [14th general election], they lost miserably.

“Now they want to have another route.. Of course their intention is to cause some disarray in PH, but I am in communication with the leaders, we are intact,” he said.

He added that while in politics there may be the existence of corrupt deals, people who fear their own position, these were not his concerns.

“I'm not concerned about that. I'm more concerned about the need to stabilise the economy.

“For that we need to remain focused on the economy. People are having problems, struggling to have a decent life. This must be central for the government in power right now.

“Of course I have said this to the prime minister in private and I appreciate that he accepts that this should be the whole focus of the govt for the entire period,” he said.