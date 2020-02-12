Perak Customs nab three women, including two Thais, for trying to smuggle RM500,000 into Malaysia

Perak Customs director Mohamad Sarpin showing the RM500,000 seized last Firday from three women who attempted to smuggle the money into Malaysia via the Pengkalan Hulu border. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 12 — Three women, including two Thai nationals, were arrested by the Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department after attempting to smuggle money amounting to RM500,000 at the Kompleks ICQ Bukit Berapit in Pengkalan Hulu border last Friday (February 7).

State Customs director Mohamad Sarpin said that the cash, which consists of Malaysian and Thai currency, was found inside backpacks that were stored inside a Honda Accord.

“The two Thai women and a local woman, aged between 40 and 51, were nabbed when transporting the cash into Malaysia,” he told a press conference at the State Customs headquarters here.

He said that all three suspects, who are businesswomen, were remanded for four days starting from February 8.

“We are still investigating where the suspects intended to take this money and also whether it is a syndicate or not,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 28(B)(1) of the Anti-Illegal Money Laundering Act 2001 for failing to declare the amount exceeding US$10,000 when entering Malaysia.

If found guilty, the suspects could be charged under Section 28(B)(3) of the same act, which carries a fine not exceeding RM3 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

The case was also investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 and the suspects can be punishable under Section 135(1)(iii)(aa) of the same act if found guilty.

The section provides a fine not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM5,000, whichever is the lesser amount, and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM100,000, whichever is the greater amount, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both, upon conviction.