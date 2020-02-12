Court charges man with seven counts of incest against daughter

The Sessions Court in Seremban charged a man with seven counts of committing incest against his own daughter since she was 12. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 12 ― A rubber tapper was charged at the Sessions Court here today with seven counts of committing incest against his own daughter since she was 12.

The girl is now 17.

The 48-year-old man, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges after they were read out before Judge Junaidah Mohd Isa.

The man was alleged to have committed the offence against the girl between December 28, 2015, and October 22, 2019, at a house in Gemencheh, Tampin.

He was charged under Section 376B of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years and with whipping upon conviction.

The court allowed the man bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all charges but ordered him not to communicate with the victim and to report to Air Kuning Selatan Police station on the 15th of every month, pending trial.

March 12 is set for remention. ― Bernama