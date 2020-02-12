As Singaporeans flood Johor for panic-buying, exco assures state residents of adequate supply

Johor Consumerism, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman S. Ramakrishnan advised the public to be rational as the government has assured that essential items will be sufficient. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Johor residents should not allow themselves to be alarmed into panic-buying and hoarding over the Wuhan virus (2019-nCoV), said a state official commenting on Singaporeans flocking to the state after supplies began dwindling in the republic.

Johor Consumerism, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman S. Ramakrishnan said state residents need not be concerned as the government has worked to ensure sufficient supply of essentials.

“I want to assure Malaysians, especially Johoreans, that controlled items, food and other basic items are adequate.

“We have also reached out to suppliers and manufacturers in an effort to ensure that all essential items are available,” said Ramakrishnan when contacted by Malay Mail yesterday.

Since the weekend, Singaporeans have engaged in panic buying and hoarding of essentials items after the 2019-nCoV situation in their country continued to deteriorate.

Photos and videos of long queues and empty shelves at supermarkets in the republic triggered more panic buying that eventually spread to Johor Baru.

As of yesterday, Singapore has recorded 46 confirmed 2019-nCoV infections, putting it behind China, Japan and Hong Kong in terms of patients infected.

The republic has also raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Doesxon) level from Yellow to Orange (its second-highest alert level).

Ramakrishnan said state and federal officials have been actively monitoring the situation in Johor since Saturday, but he explained that there was no law that expressly prevented Singaporeans from engaging in their panic-buying.

“There is no penalty for panic buying and there is no reason for us (Malaysia) to curb sales to Singaporeans.

“The state government feels that such panic buying by Singaporeans is only temporary and urged Malaysians not to follow suit,” said Ramakrishnan.

The Bekok assemblyman conceded that Johor, by virtue of its shared border with Singapore, was under pressure as a result of this but stressed that the situation was only temporary.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry also announced that it will form a joint committee with its Singaporean counterpart to pool resources in the fight against the novel coronavirus.