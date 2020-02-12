Anwar calls out leaders, politicians for ignoring plight of the poor

Anwar blamed elitists and politicians in power today for using their influence to 'steal' from the people. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim criticised unnamed leaders and politicians in power over their lack of will in helping the poor and marginalised.

He said the poor remained so due to elitists and politicians hogging the country’s wealth.

“This is what has caused people to be poor. Why do we allow this marginalisation and neglect of the people when we have all the resources?” he said when met after officiating the Regional Conference on Peaceful Coexistence at the Grand Bluewave Hotel here today.

Anwar said there was an increase in racial discourse of late and blamed elitists and politicians in power today for using their influence to “steal” from the people and today, are using racial issues to attract the people.

“This is why the poor will always be ‘used’ and remain poor,” he said.

Anwar said equality and fairness were critical to promote social mobility for the poor.

“Through this fairness practised, their lives will be improved and not only the lives of their rich leaders,” he added.

Earlier during his opening speech, Anwar had asked what was stopping the rich and powerful from assisting the poor.

He also asked why they were only enriching themselves and their families and condoning corruption.

In addition, he cited contradictory reports where some said Malaysia’s poverty line has improved, while several other international studies including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said Malaysia’s poverty level was at an unacceptable level.