Minister: Enlarged MySalam now covers 8 million Malaysians

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the MySalam public health insurance scheme was extended today and is expected to cover up to eight million Malaysians in 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The MySalam public health insurance scheme was extended today and is expected to cover up to eight million Malaysians in 2020, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the scheme will now also cover Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients and their spouses up to the age of 65, as well as single or disabled BSH applicants.

“The scheme will now cover a total of 45 critical illnesses including polio, compared to only covering 36 critical illnesses before,” Lim said during the officiation of the scheme’s coverage expansion at the ministry’s complex.

The minister added those covered under the scheme’s expansion also include Malaysians in the M40 and B40 percentiles.

“The government is also aware of the financial difficulties faced by the M40 category during health emergencies.

“To this, it has been decided to expand the scheme’s coverage to individuals with a gross income of less than RM40,000 per annum,” he said.

Lim added the coverage will also include a one-off critical illness payment of RM4,000, RM50 daily as hospitalisation income replacement, and up to 14 days or RM700 in fees per calendar year at any government hospital.

“Ultimately, what we want to provide is a safety net for those with critical illnesses, so that at least there is something for them,” he said.

Over 4.3 million people from the B40 category who are listed for BSH assistance and between the ages of 18 and 55 were protected by MySalam in 2019.

Over 9,600 people have successfully received assistance worth over RM13.7 million. Of this number, 1,448 individuals were for critical illnesses and 8,214 for hospitalisation income replacement.