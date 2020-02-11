Mavcom awaits AirAsia, AirAsia X to pay up fines as deadline looms

Chief operations officer Azmir Zain said that Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang) had already paid its RM856,875 penalty due to failure in meeting targets set by Mavcom. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) today said that it is expecting budget airline AirAsia and its sister company AirAsia X to pay up their due RM2 million fines respectively, as the deadline for such payments draws closer.

Mavcom chief operations officer Azmir Zain said that Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang), a subsidiary of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), which was jointly fined with the two said companies, had already paid its RM856,875 penalty due to failure in meeting targets set by Mavcom, in its Airports Quality of Service Framework (Airports QoS Framework) during the second quarter of 2019.

“So everytime that we impose a financial penalty on one of the industry players, we give them a certain period of time to settle the penalty.

“So in the case of Malaysia Airports, those penalties have been settled. In the case of AirAsia, AirAsia X, it's going to approach the date of that (due) quite soon, so we would expect a settlement of the payment at that point of time,” Azmir said.

The penalties imposed on AirAsia and AirAsia X, amounting to RM4 million jointly, were due to the low-cost carrier's continued charging of credit card, debit card and online banking processing fees separate from their base fares, in contravention of the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), between August 2019 and September 11, 2019.

In a statement posted on its website on January 20 last month, Mavcom said that this is the second time the two companies have been found to not comply with the MACPC requirement.

MORE TO COME