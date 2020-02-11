Gas leak in Kluang factory, three workers suffer shortness of breath

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Three female workers at a glove-making factory on Jalan Mahsuri 1, near Kluang, suffered shortness of breath following a nitric acid leak in the premises today.

Kluang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Zulbaharine Talib said 14 firemen and two fire engines were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.44 pm.

He said there were about 300 workers at the premises at the time of the incident.

“When the fire and rescue team arrived there, it was found that the gas leak had been contained by the factory management,” Zulbaharine said in a statement, adding that the three victims had been sent to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Kluang.

The operation ended at 3.14 pm after the premises was deemed secure. — Bernama