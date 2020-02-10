PM says GDP forecast for 2020 now at 4.5pc, down from initial 4.8pc

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the dialogue session with the French business community in Cyberview Lodge Resort, Cyberjaya February 10, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today forecasted Malaysia’s 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 4.5 per cent, down by 0.3 points from the initial target of 4.8 per cent.

Last year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the government is confident Malaysia can achieve its economic growth target of 4.8 per cent for this year, even after the World Bank dialled down its forecast for the country.

“Our GDP is forecast to grow at 4.5 per cent this year, despite challenging times.

“With good fiscal discipline, our budget deficit will narrow to 3.2 per cent this year,” Dr Mahathir said, adding that the government is committed to providing a stable business environment for investors.

“In fact, we will revive our Malaysia Incorporated policy, which means close cooperation between the government and the private sector,” he said during a dialogue with the French business community, organised by CCI France.

MORE TO COME