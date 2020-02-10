Johor exco says Kukup ferry passengers screened for coronavirus, all clear to date

Mohd Solihan (far right) looks at the novel coronavirus screening procedure during his visit to the Kukup International Ferry Terminal in Pontian February 10, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Feb 10 — More than 5,000 people entering Malaysia though its Johor gateway at the Kukup International Ferry Terminal have undergone screening for the infectious 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus since January 29.

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said as of today, the screenings showed that the passengers were healthy and showed no symptoms linked to the 2019-nCoV.

“The Kukup International Ferry Terminal is one of the 12 entry points into the country for Johor.

“Since January 29, the authorities have been conducting health screenings on over 5,000 ferry passengers,” Mohd Solihan told a news conference here after checking on the health screening process at the ferry terminal.

He said an average of 400 passengers pass through the Kukup Ferry Terminal daily.

The Kukup International Ferry Terminal connects Kukup here with Tanjung Balai in Indonesia, providing five daily trips.

The Tenang assemblyman advised workers involved in the public transportation sector in the state to continue to take appropriate precautions following the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

“If the employees feel ill or are sick, they are advised to go for a medical check to determine their health status,” said Mohd Solihan.

Malaysia has 18 cases of nCoV to date, three who have since fully recovered and been allowed to return to their home in China.

The most recent infection was a 31-year-old Malaysian who worked in Macau, as confirmed by the Health Ministry this morning.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh in Selangor.



