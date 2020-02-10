Former Pahang assemblyman Omar Othman dies

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — Former Pahang assemblyman Datuk Seri Omar Othman died of cancer-related complications at a private hospital here at 6.52 am today. He was 70.

Omar was Bukit Betong assemblyman from 1986 before becoming Jelai assemblyman from 1990 to 2004 and he was appointed Pahang state executive councillor for three terms starting 1991 and held the basic facilities, rural development and tourism portfolio.

His son, Ahmad Taufiq, 39, said his father was diagnosed with colon cancer before it spread to his liver, prostate and kidneys causing his health to deteriorate over the past year.

“He underwent a surgery on Tuesday and was allowed to return home on Saturday, but was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the same hospital that night after complaining of shortness of breath,” he told Bernama when met at his home in Medan Tok Sira here.

Ahmad Taufiq said his father’s remains would be brought to the Medan Tok Sira Mosque for prayers before being laid to rest at the Setali Muslim Cemetrey here after Zohor prayers.

Omar is survived by his wife, Datin Seri Mimi Asmara Abdul Malik, 68, five children aged between 31 and 42 and four grandchildren.

Ahmad Taufiq said his father, who was active in sports, was Pahang Football Association vice-president III as well as Royal Pahang Golf Club vice-president.

“My father was also very close to the Orang Asli people until he can speak their language,” he said. — Bernama