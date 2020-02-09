No Malaysian casualties in Thailand’s shooting rampage, says ambassador

General view of the Terminal 21 shopping mall is seen after a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 9 — No Malaysians casualties affected in the shooting rampage that killed 26 and injured 57 in Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat) in north-eastern Thailand.

“Thus far, no Malaysians (are affected),” said Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel as posted on the embassy’s official Facebook page today.

The Malaysian embassy also extended its condolences to all victims and their families.

“We hope that those who are injured will recover soon,” it said.

Bernama was made to understand that there were no foreigners affected in the incident.

Meanwhile, embassies and ambassadors in Thailand had used Twitter to extend their condolences to those involved.

The United States Embassy in Bangkok tweeted: “The Embassy of United States of America in Bangkok stands with the people of Thailand, saddened by tragic events in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their friends and families,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand Pirkka Tapiola tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the Thai people during these trying times. We stand in solidarity with our friends in Thailand.”

Earlier today, Thai security forces shot dead the 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima where he had holed up for about 17 hours.

Of the injured, 25 have already been discharged after receiving treatment while the remaining 32 are still in the hospital, including 12 who needs to undergo surgery. — Bernama