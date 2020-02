The Health Ministry (MOH) today denied the posting on social media that went viral that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection was allegedly detected in Mid Valley and Sunway Cheras Hospital. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Health Ministry (MOH) today denied the posting on social media that went viral that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection was allegedly detected in Mid Valley and Sunway Cheras Hospital.

The MOH on its official Facebook page informed that both messages were fake news and no coronavirus cases were detected in the area.

“Do not share or spread fake news,” the statement said. — Bernama