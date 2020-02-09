Another tapir ends up as roadkill in Johor, says Perhilitan chief

A female tapir was found dead after it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle at Kota Tinggi in this file picture taken on January 5, 2020. A male tapir was found dead today. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — A male tapir was found dead near the Mersing Industrial Training Institute (ILP) along the Mersing-Jemaluang route, last night, after it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle, making it the fifth such incident this year.

Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban said the animal, estimated to be six years old and weighing some 200kg, was found by members of the public at 9.45pm.

“Based on the information received, four staff from the Mersing District Perhilitan Office rushed to the scene. Upon arriving at the location at 10 pm, a male tapir was indeed found dead,” he said, adding that the complainant claimed it was hit by a van.

“An examination of the tapir also found injuries to the head, body as well as drag marks.

“Initial investigations revealed that agricultural activities in the area had forced the tapirs to come out of their habitat,” he said in a statement here today.

The endangered Malayan tapir is classified as a totally protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. — Bernama