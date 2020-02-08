Sarawak disaster committee urges doctors to report suspected coronavirus cases to crisis centre

A woman wearing face mask stands in front of the flight information screen at KLIA2 in Sepang January 29, 2020. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Feb 8 — The Sarawak disaster management committee today reminded medical doctors from both government and private hospitals to notify the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) immediately if they come across any suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases.

The committee secretariat in a statement today said those in private practice should also notify the centre located at the state Health Department headquarters here.

Meanwhile, eleven new Patients Under Investigation (PUI) cases for 2019-nCoV were recorded in the state today.

The secretariat said nine of them are from the Sibu Hospital while the remaining two are from the Sarawak General Hospital and Miri Hospital.

Yesterday, six PUI cases were recorded in Sarawak.

“Since January 10 up to today, there are 57 PUI cases recorded in the state.

“36 of the cases had tested negative, while the remaining 21 cases, including the 11 recorded today, are awaiting laboratory testing results,” it said.

The secretariat said 42 of the 57 cases involved Malaysians who have been to China in the last 14 days, while the rest are 13 Chinese nationals, one Thai national and one Indonesian.

The secretariat added that the state Health Department has screened 5,876 arrivals at the various air, sea and land entry points to the state since yesterday.

In total, 52,203 arrivals to the state had been screened since early last month.

The secretariat said the department has advised those who have fever, coughing and experience difficulty in breathing within 14 days after visiting China must report to the nearest hospitals.

“They should inform the doctors attending to them of their travel history,” it said.