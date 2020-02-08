Sabah expands immigration restrictions, barring those with recent travel history to China

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A new set of immigration restrictions affecting locals and foreigners has been implemented on a temporary basis by the state government of Sabah as preventive measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

State Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the decision to expand restrictions for those looking to enter Sabah was made by the state Cabinet, and applies to all entry points by air, sea, or land into the state.

Liew explained the move will affect four main categories of individuals, firstly barring entry into the state for all those with recent travel history to anywhere in mainland China over the past 14 days.

“Malaysian citizens (non-residents of Sabah) with recent travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the state.

“Any Sabahans, permanent residents of Sabah and residents of Sabah under work pass, student pass, long-term social visit pass or any exemption order, returning from mainland China are subject to a compulsory 14 days 'self-quarantine' in their homes,” she said in a statement.

She added that even transit passengers originating from or through mainland China will not be allowed into Sabah.

Liew also advised all China nationals currently in Sabah to depart and return home before the expiry of their travel passes, including those who recently renewed their visas following the announcement of a one-time seven-day extension.

The Sabah government had recently announced the seven-day extension for Chinese tourists, which followed an earlier state-wide ban against flights originating from China into the state in the wake of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.