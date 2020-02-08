Finance Ministry to get input from tourism sector on economic stimulus package

Travellers from Singapore wear face masks at the the Sultan Azlan Shah airport in Ipoh, January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 — The Finance Ministry will meet with tourism industry players on Monday to gather input for a proposed economic stimulus package to lessen the impact of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the meeting would discuss the issues that would plague the tourism sector if the virus outbreak dragged on for a long time.

“We will table this (proposed) economic stimulus package. I will meet with all players in the tourism sector and get the discussion process going.

“We hope that after it (economic stimulus package) is tabled in the cabinet, it can be announced,” he told a press conference after a ceremony to hand over keys to the new school building of the Penang Welfare Association For Mentally Retarded Children in Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas, near here, today.

Asked if the economic stimulus package would be limited to certain sectors only, Lim said all quarters should be patient and wait for the announcement.

“Please be patient and wait for it to be announced. We hope there will be no false news on this,” he added.

The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) had urged the government to introduce an economic stimulus package that is big enough to help various sectors affected by the 2019-nCoV outbreak, which has killed more than 700 people in China and disrupted travels.

In 2003, the government introduced an RM8.1 billion economic package to check the impact of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic while in 2009 it implemented a RM60 billion package to help Malaysia weather the global economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, criticised certain newspapers for carrying what he described as inaccurate reports on the issue of the purported “Pakatan Nasional” coalition.

“I think the press should exercise their power responsibly. We should be focusing on the real issues such as economic challenges, coronavirus; these are the real issues that matter,” he added. — Bernama