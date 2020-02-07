Putrajaya urges mask makers to raise output for Wuhan virus

Boxes of face masks are seen at a Pharmhouse Pharmacy outlet in Setia Alam January 28,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government has asked surgical mask manufacturers to increase their production to support efforts against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

He said that the manufacturers have agreed and will raise their output to potentially 400,000 masks a day to supplement the government’s existing stockpiles.

“If they can increase production the government is willing to buy,” he said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng at the Finance Ministry today.

MORE TO COME



