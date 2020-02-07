Oil palm tree falls on motorcycle, killing three in Johor

Firemen retrieving the remains of the victims who died after an oil palm tree fell on their motorcycle along Lorong Haji Ayub in Batu Pahat February 7, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

BATU PAHAT, Feb 7 — A woman and two siblings were killed today after an oil palm tree fell onto their motorcycle during a freak incident along Lorong Haji Ayub in Jalan Batu Putih here today.

Rider Nor Azhana Othman, 48, and siblings Siti Nurinsyirah Hasanuddin, 17, and Muhammad Arif Hasanuddin, 12, were killed on the spot due to serious head and body injuries after the oil palm tree collapsed and fell on them at about 8.40am.

Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Fauzi Md Nor said a team of 11 firemen, with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team, were immediately despatched to the location upon receiving a distress call at 8.47am.

“Upon arrival, the victims and a Honda Wave motorcycle were found pinned by the 7.62 metre long tree.

“The three victims, Nor Azhana, Siti Nurinsyirah and Muhammad Arif were declared dead,” said Mohd Fauzi, who was also the operations commander.

Mohd Fauzi said the firemen completed the retrieval operation at 11.13am.

He said the victims’ remains were then handed over to the police for further action.