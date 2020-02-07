Khazanah accuses news outlet of undermining Malaysia Airlines’ prospects

Focus Malaysia's report suggested the flag carrier needed an infusion of at least RM21 billion to remain viable until 2025. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Khazanah Nasional criticised the Focus Malaysia news outlet today for publishing reports based on a leaked presentation deck on Malaysia Airlines, saying it harmed the firm’s ability to return to financial health.

The sovereign wealth fund said it acknowledged that the media has the right to report information freely and independently, but argued that this must be done with restraint and responsibility when it relates to ongoing corporate exercises.

“Focus Malaysia’s recent articles have negatively impacted the corporate exercise, and this has affected the potential for Malaysia Airlines to achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

“The articles have also undermined trust and confidence in our integrity as a professional corporate partner and harmed our reputation, consequently impairing our ability to undertake business transactions in the future,” Khazanah said in a statement today.

Late last month, the news outlet published reports citing confidential material on Malaysia Airlines that outlined a potential merger between the national carrier and low-cost outfit AirAsia.

It also suggested the flag carrier needed an infusion of at least RM21 billion to remain viable until 2025.

The report emerged while the government was still considering its options for the airline that has continued its chronic losses despite repeated turnaround attempts, the latest of which resulted in its delisting.

Khazanah lodged a police report about the leak on January 23.



