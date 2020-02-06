Support me? Then back Pakatan govt in Parliament, Dr M tells Umno, PAS

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre February 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is expecting opposition parties Umno and PAS to support changes proposed by his Pakatan Harapan administration in Parliament.

Amid rumours of a tripartite cooperation proposal between his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and the two parties, Dr Mahathir admitted he has received their offers to support him, but he did not elaborate further.

“Yeah [Umno is] saying that [it will support me]. Even PAS is willing to work with me. I told them, if you want to work with me [then] support.

“In Parliament, when we do something, I think they should support not just opposed blindly,” he told a press conference after his address to the Ministry of Education here.

Asked again to explain what kind of support he expects from both parties and whether he welcomes such a move, Dr Mahathir said jokingly that he is happy with such offers.

“Anybody supporting me, I feel like floating,” he replied laughing.

On Tuesday, a Singapore daily reported that Umno may throw its backing behind Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve out a full-term in an attempt to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s succession to the seat of power.

Citing unnamed party sources and a recording of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, The Straits Times said the Malay party’s top echelon are pushing to lobby the 94-year-old to stay on for the remainder of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government mandate instead of handing over the reins to PKR president Anwar as previously agreed.