Dr M: Public can debate PPSMI, Cabinet will decide on implementation

Acting education minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre February 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Putrajaya welcomes any differing opinion regarding the decision to teach Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) as the Cabinet weighs in on the issue, acting education minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister also said a committee has been set up to review the issue, citing strong public opinion on both sides on the matter.

“Public is welcome to give its opinions; they can write to the government. Media can write long articles condemning it. We are used to having people disagreeing with us.

“Parents and Teachers’ Associations as well as students too can write to us, we have no restrictions,” Dr Mahathir said in a press conference after a special address to Ministry of Education staff here.

On January 31, Dr Mahathir said it was crucial for the two subjects to be taught in English as that is the native language for both disciplines.

Dr Mahathir added that it was essential for education policies to be geared towards equipping students with the necessary skills to be productive in their adult lives, and to consider Malaysia’s multiracial and multicultural background.

PPSMI was introduced in Year One in primary schools and Form One in secondary schools in 2003. However, it was abolished in 2013.

