Tourists who enter PD on cruise ships to be screened for coronavirus, says N.Sembilan MB

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — Tourists entering Port Dickson through cruise ships will undergo health screening to ensure they are free of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said authorities such as the Immigration Department, Health Ministry, Marine Department, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), State Tourism Department and the Civil Defence Force, are ready to carry out the screening.

“This month, we have cruise ships (that will dock in Port Dickson) and we are ready,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said he was informed that several cruise ships are scheduled to dock at Port Dickson on February 20 and 27, and March 5, 12 and 26, with a fewer number of Chinese tourists on board.

Meanwhile, the Selangor state government is ready to activate its quarantine or isolation centres to curb the spread of the virus which was first detected in Wuhan, China in December last year.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the opening of the centres had been discussed since the early stages of the spread of the virus outside Malaysia, as Selangor serves as the main gateway for international tourists including those from China.

“The state government has identified several suitable places to serve as quarantine centres, and we are ready to open them when required,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet event organised by the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia in Shah Alam.

He was commenting on the case of a 41-year-old man from Selangor who has become the first Malaysian to be infected by the coronavirus. The Malaysian had travelled to Singapore from Jan 16 to 23 to attend a conference with international delegates, including those from China. — Bernama