After missing day one, Rosmah to attend bribery trial today ‘under hospital supervision’

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who was absent from the initial first day of her bribery trial on Monday due to a medical condition —- will be showing up today in court, her lawyer confirmed.

Azrul Zulkifli Stork, one of Rosmah's lawyers, replied in the affirmative when asked if his client would be attending the trial scheduled to start at 10am today.

“Yes. Under supervision of the hospital,” he told Malay Mail when contacted this morning.

On Monday (February 3), Rosmah's first-ever trial was set to start at 2pm at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, but was not seen in court by 2pm.

Her lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh had on Monday presented a medical certificate and medical report to the court, requesting that the trial be adjourned to start next week due to Rosmah's medical condition .

The medical report dated February 2 had recorded Rosmah's visit to the doctor for severe neck pain, where the doctor advised that Rosmah rest in bed and avoid sitting for any length of time until her symptoms improve.

The prosecution objected to the use of the February 2 medical report to justify Rosmah's absence which it suggested was a “last-minute attempt” to avoid attending trial, with High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then deciding that the trial would continue on Wednesday morning (today) with allowances to be made for Rosmah to attend in a wheelchair and for breaks to be given during trial when necessary.

Yesterday, her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed to Malay Mail that Rosmah was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night for severe neck and backache, and that her warding was for “some medical complication and further observation on doctor's advice”.

Akberdin had yesterday also said it was unknown how many days Rosmah would be warded as the decision would be up to the doctors.



