Zahid Hamidi’s proposal to work with Bersatu has split Umno

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court December 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

COMMENTARY, Feb 4 — Umno is back to square one as the party leaders are now split following its president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s proposal to work with ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS to form the next government.

Zahid’s decision came as a surprise as he did not mention it to any of the other leaders before proposing something which will impact the future of the Malay party and its some three million members.

Datuk Lokman Adam was the first to speak up as he was in the meeting when Zahid raised the issue.

In fact, following Lokman’s outburst, many more Malays — non-members and members alike — posted critical responses to Zahid’s unofficial proposal and called on Zahid to quit as party president if he thinks he can save himself from the 87 charges against him by doing so.

Many feel Umno has a better future if it stays with PAS or goes it alone although it would be a long time before they can get back to Putrajaya.

It is as if Zahid does not think Umno is relevant in the present political landscape despite Barisan Nasional winning five by-elections straight and with higher majorities.

There are party warlords who control some of the 191 party divisions who fear the “witch hunt” the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) government seems to be conducting at present.

However, the grassroots and their leaders who are true blue Umno loyalists went through the many by-elections without funding but with just the fighting spirit to see Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) through.

And Zahid has now split the party with his proposal which many feel is what Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad really wants.

A split Opposition is easier to run over.

The public at large know that Bersatu is the smallest party in PH but since Mahathir is the prime minister, all other parties follow whatever is decided by him.

Umno has just concluded its co-operation with PAS called Muafakat Nasional or National Consensus and hardly six months later, Zahid has unofficially proposed a co-operation with Bersatu.

Zahid puts it as though Umno would be left behind if Bersatu manages to work with PAS and part of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to form a government leaving behind DAP and PKR led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

But his reasoning is not accepted by a large number of party members and leaders at supreme council level.

Their opinion is Mahathir is seeking allies to save himself from being ousted come May or ensure he has a hold on the majority of MPs who will outnumber any proposal of a vote of no confidence against him.

However one looks at it, Mahathir has succeeded in splitting Umno and PAS after he has done the same with PKR.