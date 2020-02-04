Education Dept conducts urine tests on school students in Johor

Johor Education, Health and Human Resource Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said to date, 138 of the 278 schools in the state were involved in the programme and 4,799 students underwent urine screening test. — Picture by Ben Tan

BATU PAHAT, Feb 4 — The Johor Education Department in collaboration with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will continue to conduct urine test for drugs on students in schools in the fight against drug abuse among youths.

State Education, Health and Human Resource Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said to date, 138 of the 278 schools in the state were involved in the programme and 4,799 students underwent urine screening test.

Of the total, 82 students were tested positive for drugs, mostly ecstasy pills and methamphetamine, he said.

“We will provide counselling to the students, their parents will be informed and their daily activities will be monitored

“At the same time, remedial measures will also be taken,” he said after attending the [email protected] Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Putra programme in Tongkang Pechah here today.

Currently, he said 50 students from each school would undergo the screening test based on a number of criteria including discipline and academic performance. — Bernama