Six individuals arrested with drugs worth RM200,000

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Police have arrested six people including two women and seized drugs worth RM200,000 in two raids here.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Adnan Azizon said police got their break when they stopped a car driven by a 33-year-old man at Jalan Persiaran Lemak at 8.50pm on Saturday.

“On inspection police found 74.2 grams of syabu hidden under the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement here today.

In a follow-up operation, police raided an apartment in Jalan Cheras Hartamas at 10.30pm and arrested three men and two women aged 16 to 38.

“Police seized 102 gm of ketamine, 130 Erimin-5 pills and 2.6 kg of ecstasy powder found in the apartment.

“The amount of drugs seized could be supplied to 9,072 addicts,” he said.

Adnan said all the suspects tested positive for drugs and are believed to have been dealing in drugs in the Klang Valley the past three months. — Bernama