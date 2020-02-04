Kelantan continues tourism campaign despite coronavirus threat, says state tourism chief

Tourists wearing masks cross a street outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 4 — The Kelantan government is not slowing down its Visit Kelantan Year 2020 (TMK2020) promotional activities despite the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country, which has also affected several other countries.

State Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman expressed his optimism that the target of 5.5 million tourists is still within reach, although he is aware that tourists arrivals might drop especially from countries involved in the outbreak.

“As movement of individuals from countries involved are limited, of course the tourist arrivals will be affected.

“However, there are many other tourists from unaffected areas who can still visit Kelantan,” he told reporters during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad, an express bus company, and Kelantan government here today.

Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail was also present in the ceremony, which witnessed the company’s appointment as strategic partner to the state government in promoting TMK2020.

Md Anizam said the state government is also working together with various agencies particularly in Malaysia-Thailand border pertaining to the screening of foreign tourists coming into the state.

He said a total of 66 tourism-related festivals have been lined throughout this year.

Meanwhile, Che Ibrahim said his company which has 80 express buses and plying through different parts of the country has always prioritised hygiene and would ensure the buses to be cleaned regularly including the seats.

“We will provide face masks if situation worsen,” he said, adding that the company transport 1.1 million passengers last year. — Bernama