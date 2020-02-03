University postpones recruitment of students from China over coronavirus

BACHOK, Feb 3 — Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) has postponed the recruitment of 200 new students from China for various courses at the university beginning this month as a precaution against the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus that has broken out in China.

UMK vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said the deferment was done on the advice of the Health Ministry.

“The recruitment is expected to be done in September in the hope that the outbreak of the disease (in Wuhan) is contained by then,” he told reporters after the launch of a research and innovation carnival at the university.

The event was launched by Kelantan Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

Noor Azizi also said that the university will not permit its students, lecturers and staff to visit China and other affected countries in the near future.

As for students from China and other affected countries already pursuing courses at the university, they are being monitored by the university’s health centre to ascertain that they are free of coronavirus infection, he said. — Bernama