Sarawak requires two more drug rehabilitation centres, says National Anti-Drugs Agency

KUCHING, Feb 3 — Sarawak requires at least two more Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centres (CCRC) and Cure and Care (C&C) Clinics either in Bintulu or Miri, says National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

He said the additional centres were important to meet the needs in northern Sarawak so that those seeking treatment did not have travel all the way to Kuching, located hundreds of kilometres away.

“We have begun discussions with the state government on the proposal, but have not yet reached a final decision on a suitable site for the project,” he said after a working visit to the CCRC and C&C project site at Jalan Puncak Borneo, about 20km from here.

The construction of the RM25.8 million facility is expected to be completed by April, and will be capable of accommodating 250 residents at a time.

He said while awaiting the outcome of discussions with the state government, Nada would also be upgrading the existing C&C clinics in the state.

Three of C&C clinics are located in Kuching, namely, in Kampung Tabuan Melayu, Matang and Kampung Haji Baki; two in Kota Samarahan (Kampung Tanjung and Kampung Baru Bundong); and two in Miri (Bekenu and Batu Niah).

Zulkifli said currently, some 1,640 individuals in need of rehabilitation across Sarawak were being monitored by Nada. — Bernama