Mohd Afzanizam appointed Johor NCID chief

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din witnesses ACP Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya signing his letter of appointment at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru February 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 3 — Johor Baru South District Police deputy chief ACP Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya has been appointed as Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief effective today.

The handover ceremony between Mohd Afzanizam and Johor NCID acting chief Supt Lee King Chuan took place at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters today, witnessed by Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

Mohd Afzanizam, 44, a native of Kota Setar, Kedah, joined the police force on Oct 1, 2000, and was assigned as a senior investigating officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Seberang Prai Utara District Police Station for two years before being confirmed as Assistant Superintendent (ASP) in 2003.

He has since risen through the ranks, holding several posts including as the senior investigating officer in the Johor Bahru North Criminal Investigation Department, and chief of the Johor Bahru North Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

Mohd Kamarudin in his speech expressed confidence that Mohd Afzanizam would make use of his experience in leading Johor NCID

He also congratulated Lee who was made Perak NCID chief. — Bernama