DPM: Implementation of PPSMI not finalised yet

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the Chinese New Year celebration organised by Hokkien Klang Association in Klang February 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Feb 2 — The implementation of the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) policy is still not finalised, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

She said discussions are still in the preliminary stages.

“We are still early into the discussion, so final decision on its implementation has not been made,” she told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration organised by Hokkien Klang Association here today.

She was commenting on the implementation of the policy which was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Friday.

The prime minister in a special meeting with Education Ministry officials in Putrajaya on Friday, stressed on the importance of using the English language in learning Science and Mathematics.

Dr Mahathir, who is also acting Education Minister said this was in line with the government’s aspiration to encourage the use English and mastery of the language in the national education system.

The PPSMI policy introduced in 2003 was replaced with the Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English Language (MBMMBI) policy which was implemented in phases since 2010. — Bernama