Sabah govt allocates RM124m for rural development

— Bernama pic

TAMPARULI, Feb 1 — The Sabah government has allocated RM124.35 million to the state Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) to manage development efforts in the state this year.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is also state Trade and Industry Minister, said of the total, RM15.45 million is to finance the construction of basic amenities in the villages as well as economic activities, small scale development projects and one district one product programme.

“In line with the 2020 Budget strategy, the state government has also given serious attention to reducing the existing economic inequality through the allocation of RM19 million for the implementation of related programmes under the Sabah KPLB.

“The allocation will be used for, among others, the implementation of economic activity improvement, housing for the poor, provision for basic facilities and the upgrading of the target group’s human capital under a mini-estate prosperity project and a prosperous village programmes,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in Kampung Tinuhan, here, yesterday.

Madius said the state government has always been committed and to continue working hard to help the poor and hardcore poor out of the shackles of poverty by reducing the poverty rate to less than one per cent this year.

Meanwhile, SESB acting managing director Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid said the ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project was a part of TNB and SESB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to those in need.

He said six recipients from Semporna, Kota Belud, Sipitang, Tawau, Penampang and Tamparuli districts have been identified for the project with total allocation amounting to RM300,000.

“This year six recipients have been selected to own houses under our CSR programme in Sabah, namely, three Muslim recipients under the ‘Baiti Jannati” project and while other three non-Muslim recipients to receive the assistance via the ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project,” he said. — Bernama