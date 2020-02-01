Penang council builds poultry distribution centre in move towards slaughter-free marts

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said poultry distribution centre in Batu Lanchang, which is currently under construction, will be completed in 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is building a poultry distribution centre in Batu Lanchang as it slowly phases out the slaughtering of poultry in wet markets here.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the centre, which is currently under construction, will be completed in 2021.

“It will serve as a distribution centre of dressed poultry direct from local poultry farms so that all poultry stalls will no longer be allowed to slaughter poultry in wet markets,” he said.

He said this is to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness of all wet markets on the island.

Yew said all poultry will have to be slaughtered and dressed in the respective poultry farms, most of which are halal-certified, and these can then be transported to the distribution centre for all poultry sellers to pick up their supply.

MBPP has already issued notices to all poultry sellers on the island, especially the ones that still slaughter poultry at their stalls in wet markets.

Currently there are a total of 126 poultry sellers in 26 wet markets who are still conducting poultry slaughtering activities at their stalls.

Yew said notices have been issued to them in November and December to inform them of the city council’s plans to phase out these activities in wet markets.

“They will be given 12 months to slowly phase out the slaughtering activities and switch to selling dressed poultry at their stalls,” he said.

The new poultry distribution centre in Batu Lanchang is located in the vicinity of the existing Batu Lanchang Market.

Yew said the centre is a public-private project in collaboration with a private company and it will also have a multi-storey car park.